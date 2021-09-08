GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.52.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. bought 174,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981 over the last three months. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

