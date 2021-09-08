PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 98.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $36,560.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 21,977 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $742,822.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,150. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PMVP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

