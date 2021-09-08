Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,862 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,614 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 689,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter valued at $29,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LSPD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.62.

LSPD stock opened at $118.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion and a PE ratio of -90.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $120.68.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

