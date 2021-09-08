Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Position Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Teekay Tankers worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNK. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $234,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 69.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.22. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.52 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

