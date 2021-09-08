Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,200 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 953,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 190,470 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 113,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.57 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. Analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

