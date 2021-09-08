$3.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will report $3.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.77 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $15.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.42 billion to $15.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $16.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,947,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after buying an additional 479,090 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,186,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $289.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $192.25 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.