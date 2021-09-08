Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €53.12 ($62.50).

SHL opened at €59.32 ($69.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of €56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a fifty-two week high of €61.50 ($72.35).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

