Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €53.12 ($62.50).

SHL opened at €59.32 ($69.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of €56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a fifty-two week high of €61.50 ($72.35).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

