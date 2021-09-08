Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,632 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth $1,683,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth $63,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 73.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

AGM stock opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $61.79 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $124,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.