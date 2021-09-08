Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,700 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Banc of California worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth $8,584,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,292,000 after purchasing an additional 424,594 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth $5,997,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 44.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 698,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 216,298 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 364.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 210,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

BANC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $890.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

