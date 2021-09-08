Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 46.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 7.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. Bel Fuse Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.72. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

