Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 385.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTB. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $41.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.