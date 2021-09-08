Morgan Stanley Acquires 10,190 Shares of VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Israel ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Israel ETF in the first quarter worth $310,000.

Shares of ISRA stock opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. VanEck Israel ETF has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $49.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38.

