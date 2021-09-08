Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 70,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 23.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 14.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0637 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

VIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

