Halma (LON:HLMA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,081.00

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,081 ($40.25) and last traded at GBX 3,065.27 ($40.05), with a volume of 29567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,040 ($39.72).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,288.33 ($29.90).

Get Halma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,892.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,645.79. The stock has a market cap of £11.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.78 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

In related news, insider Adam Meyers sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72), for a total transaction of £454,117.40 ($593,307.29).

About Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.