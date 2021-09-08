Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $787.27

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 787.27 ($10.29) and last traded at GBX 783.11 ($10.23), with a volume of 39938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 776 ($10.14).

The stock has a market cap of £761.68 million and a P/E ratio of 41.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 732.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 673.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Get Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $2.70. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

In other Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust news, insider Alexa Henderson acquired 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.98) per share, with a total value of £9,954.63 ($13,005.79).

About Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS)

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.