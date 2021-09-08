Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,516.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,516 ($19.81) and last traded at GBX 1,507.29 ($19.69), with a volume of 9581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,514 ($19.78).

OXB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,377.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,183.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28.

In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Siyamak Rasty bought 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,288 ($16.83) per share, with a total value of £28,786.80 ($37,610.14).

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

