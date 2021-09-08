Biffa (LON:BIFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $402.50

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 402.50 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 401 ($5.24), with a volume of 36139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397 ($5.19).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIFF. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Biffa in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Biffa in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Biffa alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -29.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 360.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 306.77.

In other news, insider Michael Topham sold 28,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42), for a total value of £97,033.04 ($126,774.29). Also, insider Claire Miles bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £20,510 ($26,796.45).

Biffa Company Profile (LON:BIFF)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.