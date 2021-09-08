RPS Group (LON:RPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $122.80

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 122.80 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 120.20 ($1.57), with a volume of 277220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.40 ($1.52).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get RPS Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £326.91 million and a P/E ratio of 57.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

In other RPS Group news, insider John Douglas purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

RPS Group Company Profile (LON:RPS)

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.