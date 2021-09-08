Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) vs. Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Head to Head Review

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Salzgitter alerts:

This table compares Salzgitter and Bonterra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salzgitter $8.10 billion 0.27 -$316.87 million ($0.59) -6.25 Bonterra Energy $90.81 million 1.36 -$229.09 million N/A N/A

Bonterra Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Salzgitter.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Bonterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Salzgitter has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Salzgitter and Bonterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salzgitter 2 4 4 0 2.20 Bonterra Energy 1 3 1 0 2.00

Bonterra Energy has a consensus target price of $3.30, indicating a potential downside of 9.84%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Salzgitter.

Profitability

This table compares Salzgitter and Bonterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salzgitter 1.27% 3.76% 1.24% Bonterra Energy 94.05% -8.77% -2.66%

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions. The Plate/Section Steel unit manufactures plates. The Mannesmann unit offers a wide range of steel tubes and pipes. The Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. The Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. The company was founded on September 6, 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.