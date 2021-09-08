3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.60.

DDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

DDD opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3D Systems will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,640. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $561,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $540,045,000 after buying an additional 600,127 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 85.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $159,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,463,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,072 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $82,341,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

