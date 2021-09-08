Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report sales of $225.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.49 million and the lowest is $224.20 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $176.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $895.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $893.06 million to $899.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $947.22 million, with estimates ranging from $928.03 million to $956.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

DIN opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,813,000 after buying an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at about $24,251,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at about $19,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

