Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $218.30

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 218.30 ($2.85) and traded as high as GBX 237 ($3.10). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 234.20 ($3.06), with a volume of 5,755,974 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 227 ($2.97).

The firm has a market cap of £4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 218.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 199.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

