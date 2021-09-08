Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $54.53

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.53 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 54.90 ($0.72). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 52.20 ($0.68), with a volume of 211,350 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 58.80. The firm has a market cap of £167.77 million and a P/E ratio of -104.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 0.18 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

About Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

