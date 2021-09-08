Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

TBPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,125,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 763,854 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 390,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBPH opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $631.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

