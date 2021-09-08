Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,776.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,894.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,786.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,552.72. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

