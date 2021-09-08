Reviewing Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Eargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Surgalign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eargo and Surgalign, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Surgalign 0 0 5 0 3.00

Eargo currently has a consensus price target of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 102.20%. Surgalign has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.06%. Given Surgalign’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Eargo.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and Surgalign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87% Surgalign -8.55% -81.31% -31.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eargo and Surgalign’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million 12.70 -$39.85 million ($3.80) -5.90 Surgalign $101.75 million 1.68 -$33.78 million ($0.51) -3.04

Surgalign has higher revenue and earnings than Eargo. Eargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surgalign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Surgalign beats Eargo on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse?3D technology. The company was founded on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

