Contrasting Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) & Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) and Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Fathom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 0 0 N/A Fathom 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fathom has a consensus target price of $54.25, indicating a potential upside of 88.89%. Given Fathom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fathom is more favorable than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Fathom shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Fathom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A Fathom $176.78 million 2.40 -$1.34 million ($0.12) -239.33

Fathom has higher revenue and earnings than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Profitability

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Fathom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A Fathom -2.86% -19.88% -14.80%

Summary

Fathom beats Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Company Profile

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. Fathom Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

