MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $835.16

Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 835.16 ($10.91) and traded as high as GBX 848 ($11.08). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 820 ($10.71), with a volume of 14,252 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLE. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 835.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 842.19. The company has a market capitalization of £478.11 million and a P/E ratio of 46.33.

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 23,829 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58), for a total value of £193,014.90 ($252,175.20).

About MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.