Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.91

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.91 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 10.98 ($0.14). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 10.76 ($0.14), with a volume of 3,296,978 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £417.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93.

In other news, insider Kate Hill acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

