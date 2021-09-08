The Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $124.94

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.94 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 134.43 ($1.76). The Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 134.43 ($1.76), with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.78 million and a P/E ratio of -9.21. The company has a current ratio of 41.06, a quick ratio of 22.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About The Conygar Investment (LON:CIC)

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (ÂConygarÂ) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

