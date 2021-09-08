Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Head to Head Contrast

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Tata Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tata Motors and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tata Motors $33.65 billion 0.36 -$1.95 billion ($0.06) -329.33 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tata Motors.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tata Motors and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tata Motors 0 3 0 0 2.00 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Tata Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Tata Motors and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tata Motors -3.36% 15.16% 2.45% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric beats Tata Motors on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories. It also consists of sub-segments, such as, Tata Commercial Vehicles, Tata Passenger Vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover, and Vehicle Financing. The Others segment includes information technology and insurance broking services. The company was founded on September 1, 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

