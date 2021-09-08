$9.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to announce sales of $9.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.20 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $7.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year sales of $39.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.55 billion to $49.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $41.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.98 billion to $54.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFGC. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 159.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $59.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08.

In other news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 66,755.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,630,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

