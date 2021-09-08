Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post sales of $46.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.60 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $49.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $185.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.86 million to $191.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $286.00 million, with estimates ranging from $265.70 million to $306.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EGRX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.09 million, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 29,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

