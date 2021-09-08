De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $182.21

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.21 ($2.38) and traded as low as GBX 182.20 ($2.38). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 182.20 ($2.38), with a volume of 149,783 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of De La Rue in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 177.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 182.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £355.54 million and a PE ratio of 53.59.

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

