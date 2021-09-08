De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $182.21

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.21 ($2.38) and traded as low as GBX 182.20 ($2.38). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 182.20 ($2.38), with a volume of 149,783 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of De La Rue in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 177.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 182.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £355.54 million and a PE ratio of 53.59.

About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

