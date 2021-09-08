Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.09

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.86 ($0.01), with a volume of 62,867 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of £4.18 million and a PE ratio of -4.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.09.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

