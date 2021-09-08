Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,102.03

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,102.03 ($40.53) and traded as low as GBX 2,898 ($37.86). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 2,901 ($37.90), with a volume of 232,272 shares.

JMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 3,150 ($41.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,020.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,102.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. The company has a market cap of £5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.27.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,212 ($41.96) per share, for a total transaction of £385.44 ($503.58). In the last quarter, insiders bought 36 shares of company stock worth $110,988.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.