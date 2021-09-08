PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) & Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Head-To-Head Review

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyren has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PDF Solutions and Cyren’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $88.05 million 9.61 -$40.36 million ($1.17) -19.43 Cyren $36.39 million 1.10 -$17.26 million N/A N/A

Cyren has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDF Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PDF Solutions and Cyren, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cyren 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDF Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.65%. Given PDF Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than Cyren.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of PDF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Cyren shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of PDF Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.8% of Cyren shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and Cyren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -49.71% -19.40% -16.08% Cyren -58.02% -103.67% -27.38%

Summary

PDF Solutions beats Cyren on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

