Comparing B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) & Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) and Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and Burberry Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&M European Value Retail $4.85 billion 1.53 $114.46 million N/A N/A Burberry Group $3.07 billion 3.50 $491.53 million $0.88 30.09

Burberry Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B&M European Value Retail.

Profitability

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and Burberry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&M European Value Retail N/A N/A N/A Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

B&M European Value Retail has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burberry Group has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for B&M European Value Retail and Burberry Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&M European Value Retail 0 7 2 0 2.22 Burberry Group 1 7 4 0 2.25

B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus price target of $31.84, suggesting a potential upside of 7.24%. Burberry Group has a consensus price target of $29.15, suggesting a potential upside of 10.08%. Given Burberry Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Burberry Group is more favorable than B&M European Value Retail.

Dividends

B&M European Value Retail pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Burberry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Burberry Group pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of B&M European Value Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Burberry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Burberry Group beats B&M European Value Retail on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products. B&M European Value Retail was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores. The Licensing segment channel offers global licenses of fragrances, eyewear, timepieces and European children’s wear. The company was founded by Thomas Burberry in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

