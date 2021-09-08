Brokerages Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will post $3.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year sales of $11.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 million to $13.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.63 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $23.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.96. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

