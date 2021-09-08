UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNCFF. raised UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.30.

UNCFF opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

