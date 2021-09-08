$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to announce sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.04 billion and the highest is $3.26 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year sales of $12.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Shares of DISCA opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 81.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

