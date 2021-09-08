Head-To-Head Analysis: Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp 21.08% 7.77% 0.90% Webster Financial 26.65% 12.41% 1.17%

Dividends

First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Webster Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Webster Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Webster Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Midwest Bancorp and Webster Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Webster Financial 0 3 7 0 2.70

First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $22.89, suggesting a potential upside of 23.40%. Webster Financial has a consensus price target of $56.09, suggesting a potential upside of 13.36%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than Webster Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and Webster Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp $791.97 million 2.68 $107.90 million $1.18 15.72 Webster Financial $1.29 billion 3.48 $220.62 million $2.78 17.80

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Midwest Bancorp. First Midwest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Webster Financial beats First Midwest Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking. The HSA Bank segment offers comprehensive consumer directed healthcare solutions. The Community Banking segment comprises personal and business banking. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

