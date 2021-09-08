Comparing Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) and Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK)

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) and Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Precision Drilling has a beta of 3.19, suggesting that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fast Track Solutions has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Precision Drilling and Fast Track Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling -22.33% -13.17% -6.33% Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Precision Drilling and Fast Track Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling 0 5 10 0 2.67 Fast Track Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Precision Drilling currently has a consensus price target of $42.70, indicating a potential upside of 30.22%. Given Precision Drilling’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Precision Drilling is more favorable than Fast Track Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Precision Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Precision Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision Drilling and Fast Track Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling $698.56 million 0.62 -$89.68 million ($6.52) -5.03 Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fast Track Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precision Drilling.

Summary

Precision Drilling beats Fast Track Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment. The Completion and Production Services segment comprises service rigs, oilfield equipment rental, and camp and catering services. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Fast Track Solutions

Fast Track Solutions, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

