Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,150.00 at Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,770.93.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,894.82 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,940.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,786.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,552.72. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

