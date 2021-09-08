The Southern (NYSE:SO) Upgraded to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern (NYSE:SO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.69.

Shares of SO opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The Southern has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $67.46. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.24.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $663,820. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,732,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,845,000 after purchasing an additional 98,565 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of The Southern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 249,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

