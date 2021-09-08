Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

GOEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Canoo alerts:

NYSE GOEV opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Canoo has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.23.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Canoo will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.