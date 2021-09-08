ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $980.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.90.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,498,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after buying an additional 619,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 359,957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after buying an additional 198,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 133,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

