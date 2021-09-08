Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SGTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sigilon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SGTX opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $207.41 million and a P/E ratio of -23.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGTX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

