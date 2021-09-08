Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 3,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 21,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Great Wall Motor in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

