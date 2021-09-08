Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $144.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.60.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.